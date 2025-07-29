Dana selects Planisware for enterprise-wide program management amid transformative shift in the automotive industry

Planisware, a global leader in strategic portfolio management software, is pleased to announce its selection by Dana Incorporated, a global leader in drivetrain and e-Propulsion systems, to implement Planisware Enterprise as their program-wide project portfolio management (PPM) tool

Planisware, a global leader in strategic portfolio management software, is pleased to announce its selection by Dana Incorporated, a global leader in drivetrain and e-Propulsion systems, to implement Planisware Enterprise as their program-wide project portfolio management (PPM) tool.

“Dana’s decision to partner with Planisware is a testament to our continued expansion in the automotive industry, where we are increasingly recognized as a critical solution provider in the complex realm of program delivery,” said Vincent Batteur, Chief Revenue Officer of Planisware. “At a time when automotive suppliers are pressed to accelerate innovation and efficiency, Planisware proves to be an invaluable ally in driving their success.”

The Planisware solution ensures consistency, enhances visibility and serves as the backbone for embedding global launch processes and centralized program tracking, providing a cohesive platform to streamline communication and foster collaboration.

Dana will be implementing advanced features within Planisware to manage opportunities, cost buildup, and business case analysis, enabling the making of informed, strategic decisions quickly and effectively.

SOURCE: Planisware