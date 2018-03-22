Dana selected as Driveline supplier for all-new Chevrolet Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 Chassis Cab Trucks

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it has been selected as the driveline supplier for the all-new Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD chassis cab trucks. The conventional-cab trucks will be available in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations and will feature Spicer® S-Series drive axles, Spicer D-Series steer axles, Spicer front drive steer axles, and Spicer Life Series® driveshafts.

Production of the Silverado Class 4, 5, and 6 trucks is slated to begin in late 2018. The vehicles will support numerous applications, such as housing and highway construction, landscaping, and utilities, as well as electrical, plumbing, and HVAC services.

“Chevrolet’s commitment to excellence for customers mirrors Dana’s dedication to providing the best products available for ease, efficiency, strength, and reliability for customers,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. The medium-duty truck industry requires maximum maneuverability, reduced maintenance, and quieter vehicle operation. Dana’s longstanding relationship with General Motors has allowed us to work together to develop solutions designed to meet the specific needs of truck owners, such as ease of upfitting and service, regardless of the vehicle class.”

Chevrolet noted it spent extensive time listening to the needs of fleet owners, dealers, truck drivers, upfitters, and technicians to determine the most important and effective features for customers. The company also said it is focused on making the new Silverado cab the most customer-focused and connected medium-duty truck on the market. The results led to a product that is easy to upfit, easy to drive, and easy to service.

Dana has supplied driveline technologies to GM and its predecessors for more than 113 years, starting with universal joints and shafts for Oldsmobile and Buick vehicles in 1905. Today, Dana supplies driveline technologies to every medium-duty truck manufacturer in North America.

