Dana recognized with Drivetrain Component of the Year Award for Spicer® TE50 powershift transmission at 2020 Diesel Progress Summit

Dana Incorporated announced today that it has been awarded the Drivetrain Component of the Year Award for its Spicer® TE50 powershift transmission at the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards, held last week.

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit recognizes commercially available drivetrain components used in a conventional powertrain application, including transmissions, powertrain components, axles, hydraulics, and wheels.

“Dana’s customers are looking for products that help them achieve higher productivity and improved performance within their current vehicle designs,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “This award from the organizers of the Diesel Progress Summit highlights the commitment of our team to delivering solutions to the market that directly address the challenges faced by our customers.”

Designed for large load haul dumpers, trucks used in underground mining, and wheel loaders, the Spicer TE50 transmission increases productivity, improves reliability, and reduces operating costs for heavy-duty, high-power applications. Its electronically modulated hydrodynamic design provides precise vehicle handling, improved fuel efficiency, smoother shifting, and optimized braking.

The Spicer TE50 is engineered for vehicles from 400 to 600 kW (544 to 816 horsepower) and designed to fit within current vehicle design envelopes. Offered with four- or eight-speed gearboxes to optimize shifting ratios, the transmission is available with automatic lockup, which improves fuel efficiency by enabling direct drive even at low speeds.

Dana’s new transmission is also equipped with three heavy-duty, auxiliary pump drives and features an integrated, automatic retarder for reduced brake wear and smoother, quieter braking.

SOURCE: Dana