Dana recognized by PACCAR as top performing supplier for product development, operations support, and business alignment

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been recognized by PACCAR as a 2018 Supplier Performance Management Achiever in North America. Suppliers are evaluated on 17 cross-functional key performance indicators in the areas of product development, operations support, and business alignment with PACCAR’s objectives.

“We value the long-standing partnership we have with PACCAR and are honored to be recognized as a top performing supplier,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies and Aftermarket. “As the only driveline supplier to be named as a top supplier, this award is a demonstration of the commitment of our team to align closely with our customers to achieve their business objectives.”

PACCAR Inc. is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of premium light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates.

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of Spicer® drive and steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz® engine gaskets.

SOURCE: Dana