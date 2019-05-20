Dana recognized by General Motors as a 2018 supplier of the year winner for driveline technologies

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) was named a Supplier of the Year by General Motors for its driveline technologies during GM’s 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“We hold our suppliers to a high bar,” said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life.”

Dana supplies driveline technologies to GM vehicles in North and South America, including front and rear Spicer® AdvanTEK® axles and Spicer® propshafts.

“It is an honor to be presented with the ‘Supplier of the Year’ award from General Motors. Dana has been a supplier to GM for 113 years and this recognition reinforces the importance of maintaining a strong relationship through the consistent delivery of innovative, high-quality technologies,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “Dana’s team of world-class engineers and commercial personnel truly understand the importance of supporting our customers, which has resulted in such a long-standing partnership with General Motors.”

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value, or introduced innovations to the company.

Dana was also named a GM Supplier of the Year in 2017 for its powertrain thermal management products, including battery and electronics cooling solutions.

