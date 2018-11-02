Dana names new Senior Vice President for Human Resources

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that Shelley Bridarolli will be joining the company as senior vice president of human resources, effective Nov. 26, 2018.

In this role, Ms. Bridarolli will have responsibility for H.R. strategy, processes, talent management and development, employee relations, knowledge management, labor relations, organizational design, change management, and integration activities.

“Shelley Bridarolli is a world-class human resources executive who has an extensive background in the mobility and industrial markets,” said Jim Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “She will play a critical role as Dana expands its talent base to address the growing e-Mobility sector.”

Ms. Bridarolli comes to Dana from BorgWarner, where she most recently served as vice president of human resources for the company’s PowerDrive Systems group. In that capacity, she had global responsibility for up to 10,000 employees and a team of more than 70 human resource professionals located in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Canada, China, Korea, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

Prior to BorgWarner, Ms. Bridarolli served for 13 years in a variety of leadership roles at Eaton Corporation, where she progressed from human resources manager to divisional vice president of human resources. She began her professional career at the National Fuel Exploration Corporation as leader of human resources and administration.

Born and raised in Canada, Ms. Bridarolli earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Lethbridge, and an MBA in human resources from Royal Roads University in Canada.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.2 billion in 2017. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute’s listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

SOURCE: Dana