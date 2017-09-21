Dana names new Chief Technology Officer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that it has selected Christophe Dominiak to serve as its new senior vice president and chief technology officer. He replaces George Constand, who is retiring.

Dominiak most recently served as vice president of global engineering for Dana’s Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies business since February 2016. Previously, he was deputy chief technology officer for Hutchinson Industries Inc., a global automotive and aerospace supplier. Prior to that, he served in a variety of technology leadership positions, including senior director of electronics engineering and purchasing, managing director of electronic assess systems, and vice president of security systems at Valeo Inc. He also served as R&D chief engineer and program director at Rockwell in Paris and held engineering roles at both Webasto and Corning Inc.

Dominiak earned a master’s degree in material specialization from the prestigious Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers in Paris and both an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in physics from Rouen University.

“The intelligence that can be leveraged from the increasing cascade of vehicle data and electrification is driving a rapid transformation across all the vehicle markets Dana serves,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “Christophe’s talents will be especially valuable to Dana as we continue to execute our enterprise strategy in the areas of commercialization of new technologies and acceleration of electrification and hybridization. He has helped Dana expand on our preeminent position in vehicle intelligence and electrification through his exceptional leadership skills, technical expertise in multiple vehicle markets, experience in systems integration and complete vehicle architecture, and a strong background in electronics and controls engineering.”

“I would also like to thank George Constand for his leadership in this role over the past eight years and wish him all the best in retirement. He brought valuable insight, business acumen, leadership, and integrity to this position.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.