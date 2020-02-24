Dana launches production of Spicer Electrified™ eS9000r e-Axle for Class 4 and 5 commercial vehicles

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today the start of production of its Spicer Electrified™ eS9000r e-Axle for Class 4 and 5 commercial fleet applications. The e-Axle will be available for ordering by vehicle manufacturers in the third quarter of 2020. Dana is the first to market with this e-Axle classification in North America and is the only supplier with the in-house capability to manufacture all components of the system, including the gears, axle, motor, and inverter.

Designed for medium-duty truck and bus applications, the e-S9000r is based on the proven and widely specified Spicer® S110, S111, and S130 rear drive axle platforms, and is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor. The eS9000r is easily incorporated into most existing chassis, reducing driveline complexity while allowing batteries to be located between the frame rails to simplify truck body positioning. The eS9000r axle also incorporates Dana’s patent-pending electronically controlled parking pawl system.

“The eS9000r e-Axle is built on our distinguished single drive axle and e-Powertrain platform, offering a streamlined electronic propulsion system for increased reliability and efficiency,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. “With an extensive level of electrification activity in Class 4 and 5 vehicles, we anticipate this truck class to be the first for widespread deployment and are ready to support our customers with industry-leading electrodynamic solutions.”

Engineered as a drop-in solution for existing suspensions, the eS9000r e-Axle includes numerous innovative features, including:

patent-pending electronically controlled parking pawl system that eliminates the need for an external solution on vehicles without a traditional transmission;

water glycol-cooled Dana TM4 SUMO ™ LD motor and Dana TM4 ™ CO150 inverter;

LD motor and Dana TM4 CO150 inverter; maximum power of 237 kW at 650 VDC for grade startability of 20 percent;

battery input of 450 to 750 VDC; and

system weight with disc brakes of only 370 kg (815 lbs).

Dana will feature the eS9000r e-Axle as well as its comprehensive lineup of Spicer Electrified™ systems, traditional driveline technologies, and other solutions for commercial vehicles in booth 3403 at the TMC annual meeting, Feb. 24-27.

SOURCE: Dana