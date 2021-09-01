Dana launches e-Axle production for Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation zero-emission electric delivery vehicle

Dana Incorporated announced today that it will begin production of its eS9000r e-Axle – the first in a line of Spicer Electrified™ Zero-6 e-Axles – to support the market launch of the Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) all-electric MT50e medium-duty last-mile delivery vehicle

Designed with a custom Spicer® S130 rear drive axle, the propulsion system for the MT50e application is engineered as a fully integrated e-Axle, including a gearbox and motor, providing up to 240 kW of power to support the vehicle’s driving range of up to 170 miles.

“Delivery fleets are adopting electrified vehicles today, and Dana is supporting platforms such as the FCCC MT50e, with optimal e-Powertrain solutions,” said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “As more and more vehicle manufacturers rely on Dana innovations for their electrified vehicle architectures, we continue to evaluate each application to provide the ideal electrodynamic system for the given vehicle, duty cycle, and customer requirements.”

The Zero-6 e-Axles efficiently integrate into the all-electric FCCC MT50e chassis, streamlining the e-Propulsion system that is designed with full-charge capability in about three hours using DC fast charging. Also included in the design of the e-Axle is Dana’s patented, electronically controlled parking pawl system.

The FCCC MT50e with Zero-6 e-Axle is on display in the Daimler Trucks North America booth, 747, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 31 – Sept. 2, 2021. See the comprehensive portfolio of Spicer Electrified solutions in Dana’s booth, 1946.

