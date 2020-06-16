Dana launches $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

Dana Incorporated (“Dana” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing, subject to market conditions, a registered offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to partially repay its borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. In connection with the closing of the offering, the Company intends to terminate its undrawn $500 million bridge facility that it entered into in April 2020.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Barclays Capital Inc.; BMO Capital Markets Corp.; BofA Securities; Citizens Capital Markets, Inc.; Commerz Markets LLC; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint-bookrunning managers in the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 5, 2019, and pursuant to a preliminary prospectus supplement, which will also be filed with the SEC.

SOURCE: Dana