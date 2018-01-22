Dana introduces new space-saving drive and motion offering for single drum rollers

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced a new, optimized axle/gearbox combination for small- and medium-sized single drum rollers that enables original-equipment manufacturers to reduce the package size of motors, pumps, and other hydraulic components.

Dana now offers a solution that includes the Spicer® 192 rigid planetary axle, a Brevini® CTU Series gearbox, and Brevini® SH Series variable displacement hydraulic motors. This combination facilitates the use of an axle with a high reduction ratio, which increases the power available to the rest of the system and allows manufacturers to use more compact hydraulic components while maintaining optimal performance.

“The designs of single drum rollers are becoming increasingly compact and versatile to provide improved visibility, enhance operator comfort, increase productivity, and accommodate advanced emissions controls and other new systems,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “This configuration illustrates the tremendous value Dana can deliver through our unique portfolio that combines Spicer drive systems and Brevini motion systems.”

Dana offers a wide range of products for both single and tandem drum roller applications ranging from 4.5 to 23 tonnes (5 to 25 tons), including rigid planetary axles, gearboxes, drum drives, fixed and variable displacement hydraulic motors, vibration motors, gear pumps, piston pumps, valves, and associated electronic controls.

Dana will showcase a full breadth of drive and motion products for the construction industry at Intermat, April 23-28, 2018, in stand 5A C 031 and outdoor stand 5B Ext 023 at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center. To learn more, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

