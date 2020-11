Dana Incorporated announced today it will participate in Barclays 2020 Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 18, 2020. Dana’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions beginning at 1:55 p.m. EST.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana’s Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

