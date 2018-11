Dana Incorporated to participate in Barclays 2018 Global Automotive Conference

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in Barclays 2018 Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 15, 2018. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 35 minutes, beginning at 11:50 a.m. EST.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana’s Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.2 billion in 2017. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute’s listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit dana.com.

