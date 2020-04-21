Dana Incorporated to announce 2020 first-quarter financial results, host conference call and webcast on April 30

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2020 first-quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EDT. Members of the company’s senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions.

Participants may listen to the audio portion of the conference call either through audio streaming online or by telephone. Slide viewing is available online via a link provided on the Dana investor website: www.dana.com/investors. U.S. and Canadian locations should dial 1-888-311-4590 and international locations should call 1-706-758-0054. Please enter conference I.D. 7277164 ask for the “Dana Incorporated’s Financial Webcast and Conference Call.” Phone registration will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST.

An audio recording of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. EDT on April 30 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. or Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering conference I.D. 7277164. A webcast replay will also be available after 5 p.m. EDT and may be accessed via Dana’s investor website.

SOURCE: Dana