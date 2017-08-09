Dana Incorporated recognized as a Most Valuable Brand by Insights Success Magazine

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has been recognized as one of the “20 Most Valuable Brands in 2017” by Insights Success magazine. The accolade, published in the July 2017 issue, highlights Dana’s strong, global brand reputation for innovation, product quality and durability, and customer focus.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

“The Dana brand is well recognized by automotive enthusiasts around the world, having made significant contributions to automotive technology during more than a century of operations,” said Abhijeet Parade, managing editor of Insights Success. “Today, the company combines continued innovation with a customer-centric focus that has earned numerous awards and recognitions for quality and service, bestowed by the world’s original-equipment manufacturers.”

Dana manufactures and supplies components to virtually every major passenger car, commercial truck, and off-highway equipment manufacturer around the world, along with systems for industrial applications. The company is one of a few global suppliers that delivers advanced technologies to all major vehicle markets.

Originally known as the Spicer Manufacturing Co., the company was renamed in 1946 in recognition of Charles Dana, who served as its president for more than three decades and successfully guided the company’s global growth. The Spicer name, honoring the company founder, was retained as the primary brand for the company’s drivetrain products and today is synonymous with quality, durability, and innovation. The Dana Diamond is the company’s official mark, and – along with Spicer – is supported by international brands that include Victor Reinz® sealing solutions, Long® thermal-management products, and Brevini™ drive and motion technologies.

“We are honored by this recognition because it reflects the value that we deliver to customers,” said Dana President and CEO James Kamsickas, “We have completed four major acquisitions in the past 18 months, which have strengthened our manufacturing and supply base and expanded our product portfolio with adjacent and complimentary technologies. This has occurred simultaneously with continuous innovation at our 16 technology centers around the world, designing future generations of vehicle components and systems that will help our customers continue to meet their efficiency targets.”

Recently, Dana was honored as a 2017 Innovations Supplier of the Year for North America by FCA US LLC and also received a 2017 Ford World Excellence Award as a top-performing supplier. This year, Dana was the only company to have three separate technologies honored as finalists for the Automotive News PACE Awards and is one of only six companies to be a finalist in each of the past six years. In 2016, Dana also earned first place in the CLEPA Innovation Awards presented by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

