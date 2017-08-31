Dana Incorporated names new Chief Information Officer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that Matthew Fahnestock has joined the company as vice president and chief information officer. In this role, Fahnestock will oversee the development and implementation of Dana’s enterprise-wide information technology strategy.

“Matt brings a wealth of I.T. experience and perspective to this key leadership position,” said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana. “His proven track record of enabling business success through technology will be invaluable as we continue to execute our enterprise strategy.”

Fahnestock most recently served as senior vice president and CIO for Columbia Pipeline Group, now part of TransCanada Corporation, in Houston. In this role, he was responsible for designing, building, and implementing a new I.T. function. He also developed the organization’s initial I.T. vision, mission, policies, and governance framework along with the accompanying operating plan. In addition, he led the development of CPG’s cybersecurity strategy and related enterprise cyber governance program.

Previous to this, Fahnestock spent several years with Rolls-Royce as CIO for its Energy Division and served as vice president of I.T. for AES Corporation. He also served in strategic roles with Johnson Controls, Inc.; Ford Motor Company; Ernst & Young LLP; Deloitte & Touche LLP; and Electronic Data Systems.

Fahnestock earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

