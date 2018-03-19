Dana Incorporated increases guidance for full year 2018

Sales guidance increased by $300 million to $7.75 to $8.05 billion

Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased by $45 million to $950 to $1,010 million

Margin guidance increased by 10 basis points for implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.4 percent

Diluted adjusted EPS1 guidance increased by 15 cents per share to $2.75 to $3.05

Dana Incorporated announced it is raising its 2018 full-year guidance.

Strengthening end-market demand, most notably in off-highway and commercial vehicle, combined with benefits from currency translation are driving an additional 4 percent increase in expected sales growth in 2018 compared with the company’s prior full-year target. Due to the improved market conditions combined with sales from the new business backlog, 2018 sales are now expected to grow by 10 percent, or approximately $700 million, compared with 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is now expected to increase by approximately $145 million, or 80 basis points of margin improvement, when compared with 2017. The revised target is a $45 million dollar or 5 percent increase, compared with the company’s prior full-year guidance, and represents 10 basis points of margin improvement. This margin improvement is driven by conversion on higher sales and overachievement of the synergy plan.

“Our continued strong financial performance, driven by our organic and inorganic sales growth and the execution of our synergy plan related to recent acquisitions, has provided us with increased confidence in our outlook for 2018 – and further solidified our trajectory toward achieving our long-term targets,” said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana.

Updated 2018 Full-year Financial Targets

Sales of $7.75 to $8.05 billion ;

to ; Adjusted EBITDA of $950 to $1,010 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.4 percent;

to , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12.4 percent; Diluted adjusted EPS 1 of $2.75 to $3.05 ;

of to ; Operating cash flow of approximately 7.5 percent of sales;

Capital spending of approximately 4.0 percent of sales; and

Free cash flow of approximately 3.5 percent of sales.

1Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

