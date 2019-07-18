Dana Incorporated earns 2018 FCA Supplier of the Year recognition

Dana Incorporated was named a 2018 Supplier of the Year by FCA for value optimization during the automaker’s Annual Supplier Conference and Awards held Monday, July 15, in Detroit, Michigan. Dana was one of 19 supplier partners to receive a prestigious Supplier of the Year award.

The award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s supplier scorecard performance in 2018 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost warranty, and partnership – and input from FCA senior leadership.

“FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us,” said Scott Theile, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain, FCA, North America. “It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry.”

“Dana is honored to be among the very select 19 suppliers to have earned the ‘Supplier of the Year’ award by FCA. Our supply relationship with FCA dates back nearly a century, and we are proud of the longstanding partnership and collaboration that this award represents,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO.

Dana supplies driveline, sealing, thermal management products, and systems to FCA including, but not limited to, the renowned Dana Spicer® AdvanTek®axles.

“This award demonstrates the strong collaborative relationship we have with FCA to support one another and to deliver exceptional value and performance for the end customer,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “It is great recognition of the efforts of many Dana employees who work hard every day in support of FCA.”

SOURCE: Dana Incorporated