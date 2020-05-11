Dana Incorporated adds expert to lead electric vehicle systems engineering

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that Dr. Hong Yang has joined the company as senior director of electric vehicle systems engineering for its Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion business unit.

In this role, he will lead full electric vehicle architecture and systems engineering, including software deployment and testing, component and subsystem integration, as well as Dana’s hybrid and electric vehicle strategies and product roadmap.

“Dr. Yang’s significant experience in electrified systems engineering is well suited for driving and expanding our e-Powertrain capabilities for customers,” said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems.

Dr. Yang most recently served as director of engineering for Sensata Technologies where he led the company’s global engineering efforts for electrification. Prior to this, he worked on autonomous vehicle integration for Uber’s Advanced Technology Group; battery management systems for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; and hybrid powertrain systems and controls for General Motors.

“Dr. Yang’s understanding of autonomous driving and software combined with his background in battery management and electric vehicle development makes him an excellent fit to lead our delivery of sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Christophe Dominiak, chief technology officer for Dana.

He earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in robotics from Southeast University in Nanjing, China

Dr. Yang is currently an adjunct associate professor in the electrical and computer engineering department at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and serves as a guest editor for the International Journal of Vehicle Design. He is a committee member of IEEE ITEC, and an Advanced Battery session chair for the SAE World Congress.

