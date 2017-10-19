Dana expands support for industrial, manufacturing applications through ongoing growth of Brevini® brand

Dana Incorporated today announced new product introductions and product line extensions for its Brevini® brand in industrial markets. These developments reflect Dana’s comprehensive, ongoing initiative to integrate the operations and brands of the former Brevini Group acquired earlier this year.

Brevini products support a broad spectrum of fluid-power and power-transmission applications in asphalt and concrete production, civil engineering and infrastructure, marine and port equipment, material-handling, pulp and paper production, sugar refining and food processing, and mining and tunneling, as well as highly engineered components used in extrusion, compounding, and injection molding for plastic and rubber production.

“Over the past half century, thousands of industrial customers have relied on customized solutions under the Brevini brand that have been engineered to offer reliability, durability, and safety,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “We are demonstrating Dana’s enduring commitment to these customers by fully integrating the operations that support these brands into our vibrant culture of innovation, quality, and continuous improvement.”

Dana recently introduced a new Brevini winch range for North America with a nine-piston motor for hoisting applications, an updated version of the plano-helical compact drives for steel/cement applications, integrated cooling systems and water jackets for industrial E-Series and S-Series gearboxes mainly used in tunnel boring machines and steel applications, as well as a new Brevini powerpack energy recovery system for vehicle lifting applications.

Additionally, Dana is expanding several current lines of Brevini motion-system products through:

a range extension of slewing drives for marine cranes and tower cranes;

a range extension of planetary winch drives for marine and off-shore applications; and

updated helical and bevel-helical gearboxes for industrial applications.

Industrial customers around the world have recognized Dana’s commitment by placing new orders for Brevini products. Recent sales include planetary slew drives to equip AZIPOD brand azimuth thrusters for maritime propulsion; high-torque planetary gearboxes for screw press and washing machines used in pulp and paper production; numerous gearboxes for deck-working applications on marine vessels; high-torque plano-helical gearboxes for apron and belt feeders used in mining; powerpacks for dock levelers; helical gearboxes for ship-to-shore (STS) cranes; and powerpacks for heavy-duty lifting equipment.

Customers also continue to capitalize on the specific market knowledge and engineering expertise of 30 regional former Brevini subsidiaries – now known as Dana Service and Assembly Centers – to provide product customization and service.

Dana has a long history of supporting industrial customers. Dana has grown and invested in the GWB® brand of heavy-duty industrial driveshafts. Weighing up to 50 tonnes, these driveshafts are used in steel production, railway, marine propulsion, pulp and paper production, recycling applications, and fracking among many other industries. Additionally, Dana’s Victor Reinz® brand is also a leader in advanced sealing solutions for a wide range of applications in the petrochemical, oil and gas, water treatment, and food and beverage industries.

Dana completed the acquisition of the power-transmission and fluid-power businesses of the former Brevini Group, S.p.A. in February. Dana has purchased an 80 percent share in the Brevini businesses, with an option to purchase the remaining 20 percent by 2020.

For more information on Brevini solutions for industrial markets, visit www.dana.com/brevini.

