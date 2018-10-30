Dana expands aftermarket drivetrain upgrades for Jeep® Wrangler

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has expanded its line of aftermarket Dana axles and Spicer® drivetrain components for the current generation Jeep® Wrangler. The line of axle upgrades now includes Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® front axles in addition to the Ultimate Dana 60™ front and rear axles. The company also offers Spicer® performance nodular iron differential covers, chromoly axle shafts, double cardan driveshafts, bearing kits, and expanded gear ratios as a part of its line of aftermarket upgrades.

Dana will be displaying the complete line of aftermarket drivetrain components at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, held through Nov. 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth 35117 located in the South Hall Upper.

“Dana is utilizing its more than 115 years of drivetrain knowledge to be the first to market with an exclusive range of aftermarket drivetrain products for the current generation Jeep,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president and president of Dana’s Commercial Driveline Technologies and Aftermarket. “In addition to axle upgrades, which include Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® front axles, we are also expanding gearing options and performance offerings for enthusiasts who are looking to take their off-roading experience to the next level.”

Double Cardan Driveshafts for Improved Clearance

Dana will now offer Spicer® 1350 Series double cardan driveshafts for the Ultimate Dana 60™ axles for the Jeep Wrangler. The Spicer® 1350 Series double cardan driveshafts are designed as a bolt-in replacement on both two-door (front only) and four-door (front and rear) models. The driveshafts feature Spicer Life® Series 1350 “lube for life” universal joints. The front driveshaft is constructed with 2 x .120 drawn over mandrel (DOM) tubing for maximum clearance, while still having strength and durability. The rear driveshaft is constructed with 3 x .083 DOM tubing, which offers higher strength and durability while having a smaller diameter to help with clearance. Both driveshafts feature a proven, conventional Spicer tube shaft and slip yoke assembly.

“Some enthusiasts are looking to push their vehicles even further, and these Dana and Spicer upgrades offer proven, market-tested technology to meet the rigorous demands of extreme off-roading,” said Wallace. “Dana has created the upgrades you need to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.”

Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK® and Ultimate Dana 60™ Axles for Off-road Enthusiasts

The Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK axles are bolt-in replacement upgrades for front axles on the Jeep Wrangler. They are available in 4.56, 4.88, 5.13, and 5.38 ratios to accommodate different tire sizes. The axles feature:

SAE 4340 chromoly axle shafts;

thicker 1/4-inch steel mounting brackets;

high clearance carrier design, 1/2-inch increased ground clearance;

nodular iron differential cover, extra ribbing for strength, rigidity;

thicker 9.5mm axle tube;

upgraded 1410 u-joints;

direct bolt-in axle assembly so that original equipment components can be used;

and original equipment electronic differential lock assembly installed.

The Ultimate Dana 60 axles are bolt-in replacement upgrades for front and rear axles on the Jeep Wrangler. They are available in 3.73, 4.10, 4.88, and 5.38 ratios and come with an Eaton® E-Locker. The axles feature:

35-spline, nickel chromoly steel axle shafts

a greatly enhanced carrier with Spicer® performance ring and pinion gearing;

massive SPL® 70 u-joints;

full-float design for greater load-carrying capacity; and

upgraded, heavy-duty brakes with plug-and-play antilock braking system.

Performance Parts for Maximum Durability

The Spicer® performance nodular iron differential covers fit front or rear Dana 44™ AdvanTEK axles and are available in blue or gray finishes.

Additionally, Dana offers Spicer master overhaul and standard differential rebuild bearing kits for the Dana 44 AdvanTEK axles.

Enthusiasts can also choose from a range of AdvanTEK® aftermarket expanded gear ratios, including six gear options for the front and seven for the rear on the Dana 44 AdvanTEK.

For more information about Dana Aftermarket drivetrain upgrades visit SpicerParts.com.

SOURCE: Dana