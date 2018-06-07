Dana builds on 75-years of Jeep heritage

Since its inception, the Jeep® name has been synonymous with rugged performance, and for more than 75 years, Jeep has Dana as its original-equipment driveline supplier. Building on that heritage, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has introduced a new line of Dana axles with AdvanTEK® technology that will be featured on every Jeep Wrangler® JL straight from the factory.

Dana also has introduced a new line of aftermarket Dana axles and Spicer® drivetrain components for the Jeep® Wrangler JL. The line of drivetrain upgrades includes Ultimate Dana 60™ front and rear axles, Spicer® Performance nodular iron differential covers, chromoly axle shafts, bearing kits, and expanded ratio gears.

Dana is showcasing the new products at the Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival, from June 7-10, in Butler, Pennsylvania. The festival is a tribute event for the early Bantam version of the jeep held by the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association. The event celebrates the history behind the Bantam, the people who created it, and its birthplace.

The AdvanTEK® technology incorporated in the Dana axles provides greater power density and fuel efficiency than similar offerings, while reducing driveline weight with lighter, higher-strength materials and advanced Spicer® AdvanTEK® gearing.

“Every new Jeep Wrangler vehicle will be offered with exclusive Dana AdvanTEK axle technology. No other manufacturer offers the Dana 44TMAdvanTEK axles, which deliver unprecedented stock performance, allowing Jeep enthusiasts to handle some of the most extreme off-road conditions,” said Seth Metzger, vice president, light vehicle engineering at Dana. “The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival event provides us with an opportunity to reach enthusiasts who have embraced the Jeep lifestyle and enjoy sharing in its rich history, while showcasing the latest evolution in the new Wrangler JL.

The “Jeep” vehicle concept was born in answer to the U.S. Army’s call for designs of an easily transportable 4×4 general-purpose vehicle during World War II. Many historians acknowledge that the Bantam General Purpose Vehicle was the original inspiration for the design that eventually became the Jeep, and its production version used Dana Model 25 front axles, Model 27 rear axles, Spicer® propshafts and a Dana 18 transfer case. Dana’s relationship with the Jeep brand has been going strong ever since. It’s a relationship forged in continuous improvement and innovation that is believed to be the longest supply relationship on the same vehicle in automotive history.

The Dana 44 AdvanTEK axle assemblies for the Jeep JL Wrangler offer higher torque capacity than the standard Dana Model 44™ axle. The Spicer®gearing used in Dana 44™ axles have a 226mm ring gear size, while Dana 44™AdvanTEK® axles have a smaller, more durable 220mm ring gear.

Significant features and benefits of the Dana 44™AdvanTEK® axles

Axle Shafts Stock front axle knuckles designed to accept Spicer ® 1410 u-joint Dana 44™ AdvanTEK ® axle shafts upgraded from 30 to 32 spline

Ball Joint Assembly High-capacity upper and lower ball joints Adjustable camber slugs allow for adjustment for gross axle weight rating changes

Seal Upgrades New high-performance cartridge-style oil seals on front axle New triple lip seals with axial excluder for maximum muddy water protection on rear axle

Housing Strength Front axle tube diameter increased to 70mm from 63.5mm Rear axle tube diameter remains at 80mm, but upgraded to high strength steel

Differential Electric locking differential Pinion offset decreased from 38.1mm to 20mm offering better ground clearance and higher efficiency

Axle Disconnect System Electric disconnect system that improves fuel economy A protective skid plate has been added to avoid off-road damage

New Suspension Mounting Most brackets have moved to 5mm material and are now made with high-strength steel

Cover Sealing Upgrade Re-useable rubber over metal gaskets

Gear Set Carriers protected for 3.07 to 5.38 ratios



For more information on the Dana AdvanTEK® axles for the Jeep® Wrangler® JL, go to SpicerParts.com/Jeep.

About Dana in the Aftermarket

Powered by recognized brands such as Dana®, Spicer®, Victor Reinz®, Glaser®, GWB®, Thompson®, Tru-Cool®, SVL®, Magnum®, and Transejes™, Dana delivers a broad range of aftermarket solutions – including genuine, all makes, and value lines – servicing passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles across the globe. Leveraged by a global network of 13 distribution centers, Dana’s dedicated aftermarket team provides technical service, customer support, high fill rates, and on-time delivery to customers around the globe. For product information visit Spicerparts.com. For E-catalog and parts location, visit DanaAftermarket.com. To speak with a Dana customer service representative call 1-800-621-8084.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, the company’s operations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan were selected as a Top Workplace for the last two years by The (Toledo) Blade and its research partner, Energage. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute’s listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

About Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association

The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association (FBJA) is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for Jeep owners and Jeep enthusiasts worldwide to learn, share, and celebrate Jeep ownership. FBJA educates the public about the history of the Bantam Jeep’s historical roots in Western Pennsylvania and Butler, PA and its successors. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival, which is a fun and family-oriented annual event, enables FBJA to use its operational proceeds to support charitable contributions to other local non-profit organizations in the community. For more information, please visit www.bantamjeepfestival.com/about-the-festival

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.