Dana announces electrification, digital product training sessions at 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will conduct interactive, technician-focused training sessions covering electrification systems and technologies, as well as other key Dana offerings, during next week’s 2020 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting. Taking place in Dana’s booth, No. 3403, the sessions will be available during exhibition hours Feb. 25-26.

Dana subject matter experts will present on primary aspects of vehicle electrification, including high-voltage safety, and electric-vehicle (EV) architecture, operation, and maintenance. The company will also offer training for its digital offerings, including Rhombus™ TireAnalytics and the efficient procurement of the right replacement parts through Dana’s e-commerce platform. The training sessions feature Cristy Lee a skilled technician, multi-media personality, motorsports reporter, avid motorcyclist, and host of Dana’s Driveline Forensics technician training series.

“TMC is an important opportunity for Dana to interact with the foremost maintenance management professionals about technology specifications and best practices in vehicle maintenance,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. “As a leader in conventional and electrified driveline technologies, these training sessions allow us to share our component and systems expertise and knowledge with this important audience.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Dana