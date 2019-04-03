Dana adds differential bearing kits to Spicer® Select™ all-makes drivetrain portfolio

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the addition of premium aftermarket differential carrier bearing kits to its Spicer® Select™ all-makes drivetrain portfolio. The kits cover a wide range of drive axle carrier assemblies serviced in the North American commercial-vehicle aftermarket and are inclusive of premium bearings, sealant, and adhesive.

“The Spicer Select line provides an extensive collection of replacement solutions that are designed for aging commercial vehicles,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, Global Aftermarket Sales and Marketing for Dana. “These new differential carrier bearing kits have been vetted through our comprehensive development and manufacturing process and offer customers a highly reliable product designed for long life on the road.”

The new Spicer Select kits are designed to fit Meritor® drive axle carrier rebuilds and are a cross to an extensive lineup of competitive offerings.

Available through traditional aftermarket channels, Spicer Select offers a practical replacement alternative for aging vehicles. Spicer Select drivetrain products are Dana-engineered and -tested aftermarket products manufactured by a network of carefully selected partners. The comprehensive development and manufacturing process ensures that products provide proper fit, function, and reliable performance.

SOURCE: Dana