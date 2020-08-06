Daimler Trucks North America announces senior engineering leadership change

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei to the role of senior vice president of engineering and technology. Dr. Müller-Finkeldei has also been appointed to DTNA’s operating committee as part of the move.

In his new role, Dr. Müller-Finkeldei will assume responsibility for all DTNA product engineering activities, including design, testing, styling, analysis, compliance and planning functions. He joins DTNA from Mercedes-Benz Trucks where he has served as director of Mechatronics since 2010.

From 2006 to 2010, Dr. Müller-Finkeldei served as the senior manager of Mechatronics’ integration and validation team. Since joining Daimler, he has held increasing roles of responsibility across Daimler business units and engineering functions, including Daimler Trucks product creation group, electronics development at Daimler vans, and Daimler’s research and technology department.

Dr. Müller-Finkeldei joined Daimler’s research labs in 1995 while working on his PhD. He obtained his PhD and Masters in Computer Science and Physics from the Julius-Maximilians University of Wurzburg, Germany and he studied computer science at both the University of Würzburg and the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Müller-Finkeldei and his family will relocate to Portland from their home in Stuttgart.

Dr. Müller-Finkeldei replaces Dr. Wilfried Achenbach who will retire after a 10–year tenure leading the function. Dr. Achenbach joined DTNA from his former role as director of Mechatronics at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, the role now vacated by Dr. Müller-Finkeldei. Dr. Achenbach distinguished himself in that role by concurrently leading the Mechatronics group for the entirety of the global Daimler Trucks development organization.

Dr. Achenbach leaves an enduring mark on the DTNA team having solidified an engineering culture defined by its values of teamwork, engineering excellence, fuel economy leadership and, above all, safety. Under Achenbach’s stewardship, DTNA became the first commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America to introduce an award-winning SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance system, Detroit Assurance.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America