Daimler Trucks launches E-FUSO and all-electric heavy-duty truck Vision One

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), part of Daimler Trucks, today strengthened the commitment of its FUSO brand towards alternative drivetrains. At the Tokyo Motor Show, MFTBC announced it will electrify its complete range of trucks and buses in upcoming years. At this occasion, MFTBC unveiled E-FUSO as the first OEM to launch a product brand exclusively dedicated to electric mobility of trucks and buses. As further proof of this strategic move, MFTBC celebrated the world-premiere of its all-electric heavy-duty truck concept with a range of up to 350 kilometers. The truck – named E-FUSO Vision One – marks the top end of the electrification path of the company’s portfolio in the upcoming years. This initiative will be backed by access to Daimler know-how in the fields of battery and charging technology, supporting the E-FUSO position as the frontrunner in electric trucking.

Marc Llistosella, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia stated: “Our E-FUSO Vision One is an outlook on a feasible all-electric heavy-duty truck. It underlines our commitment to electrify our complete product range. FUSO has been a pioneer in the electrification of trucks for many years. Just one month ago we launched our eCanter, the first serial-produced, all-electric light duty truck. In the future, all our electrified vehicles will run under the name of E-FUSO, our new product brand dedicated exclusively to electric trucks and buses.” Llistosella added: “With the eCanter, we have proven electric trucks are feasible for commercialization. Today, our eCanter saves up to 1000 Euros in running costs per 10.000 km. And with the rapidly evolving battery technology, we will continue to develop electric trucks and buses that will have a positive environmental and economic impact on society.”

E-FUSO Vision One as a concept for heavy duty service

The E-FUSO Vision One is an all-electric heavy-duty truck concept, has a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of about 23 tons and carries a payload of approx. 11 tons, only two tons less than its diesel counterpart. It can be fitted with batteries up to 300 kilowatt hours, thus enabling a range of up to 350 km on a single charge. While the electrification of long-haul trucks will still need considerable time, a potential application for the Vision One heavy-duty truck is regional intra-city distribution. Given the fact that growing customer interest, infrastructure development and regulatory efforts are likely to spur the electrification of road transport, a possible market entry for the series version of the E-FUSO Vision One could be feasible within four years in mature markets like Japan, Europe or the U.S.

E-FUSO: Dedication to electrify whole range of trucks and buses

With the launch of the electric brand E-FUSO, FUSO underlines its commitment to electrify its complete range of products. The commitment goes beyond the development of the heavy-duty truck, which marks the top end of the electrification process. In upcoming years, all truck and bus models by FUSO will include an additional electric powertrain alternative. The timing for the launch of each model will be defined according to the required technology and feasibility.

FUSO’s eCanter handed over to Seven-Eleven, UPS and Yamato Transport

In addition to the E-FUSO Vision One, FUSO also showcased its eCanter, the first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck, which was recently launched in New York City. By developing the eCanter and through intensive customer testing, FUSO gained valuable experience with electric trucks, which will help to bring an electric heavy-duty model onto the streets within the next four years.

The eCanter with a GVW of 7.5 tons and a range of 100-120 km on a single charge not only help to lower greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution in urban areas, but has also proven commercial benefits with savings up to 1,000 Euros in operating costs per 10,000 kilometers.

The first small series of the eCanter has been handed over to customers in Japan including the convenience-store giant Seven-Eleven, and Japan’s largest delivery-logistics provider Yamato. Customers in the United States include United Parcel Service (UPS), and several NGOs, including Habitat for Humanity, Wildlife Conservation Society, and The New York Botanical Garden.

Broad know-how in vehicle electrification and infrastructure

In addition to its vast experience in the development of electric trucks, E-FUSO also benefits from having access to the vast technical resources of its parent company Daimler AG. Daimler heavily invests in electric mobility, creating synergies between its passenger cars and commercial vehicle divisions. For example, Deutsche Accumotive – a Daimler subsidiary – provides the batteries for E-FUSO trucks. Mercedes-Benz Energy – a specialist for stationary energy storage systems offers opportunities for a second lifecycle of the batteries. And Daimler also owns a stake in Chargepoint, the world’s largest provider of charging stations and infrastructure, as well as in StoreDot – an Israeli start-up developing a new fast-charging battery technology, especially interesting for applications in electric trucks with its high charging volumes.