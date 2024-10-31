Daimler Truck’s first wave of all-electric Rizon trucks reaches Canada while sales network expands through Globocam partnership

First shipment of all-electric Rizon trucks reaches Canada; second wave scheduled to arrive in November

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric vehicles, is pleased to announce the arrival of its first shipment of class 4-5 vehicles to British Columbia. The shipment is the first since Rizon’s initial launch into the Canadian market in April 2024.

This shipment includes the first 12 units of a 22-vehicle order, with the remaining units scheduled to arrive in November 2024.

After being upfitted with various bodies—such as dry boxes, service bodies, and landscape dumps—19 of the units will be delivered to customers in British Columbia and Quebec. The remaining three units will be used for demonstration purposes. These vehicles will be distributed to locations in British Columbia and Quebec.

Customers include municipalities, rental and leasing providers as well as freight and logistics companies.

“I’m very excited the first order of Rizon trucks is reaching Canada and will soon be on the streets serving customers with zero-emission operations,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of Rizon Truck. “The market response has been enthusiastic, and we are proud to provide Canada with the very best electric commercial vehicles on the market.”

Rizon dealer network expands across Canada

Rizon is expanding its dealership network by partnering with Globocam, one of Québec’s largest commercial vehicle dealerships. This partnership adds three new locations across Québec and Ontario, complementing the existing six in British Columbia.

Demand for zero-emission solutions

Rizon Truck launched in Canada to meet the demand for zero-emission vehicles as the government aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Canadian government has established an incentive program to encourage fleets to electrify, prompting companies and municipalities to explore sustainable fleet options for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Rizon’s quiet, easy-to-drive, and locally zero-emission trucks provide an ideal solution for Canadian customers.

Incentives

These vehicles will qualify for the Canadian government’s Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty-Zero-Vehicles (iMHZEV) program, which has been in effect since 2022. A Rizon truck will qualify for approximately $75,000 at the point of sale under this program.

Rizon trucks may qualify for additional provincial incentives up to $75,000 in B.C. and $100,000 in Quebec.

4 model variants

Rizon will offer four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L, and the e18M, with a versatile mix of configurations and options suitable for each customer’s unique requirements, ranging from 15,995 to 18,850 pounds in gross vehicle weight (GVW). The vehicles can run up to 257 km (for L size variant with 3 battery packs) and up to 177 km (for M size variant with 2 battery packs) on a single charge*.

They are ideally suited to a variety of applications such as dry vans, flatbeds, landscape dumps, garbage compactors, and reefers, and feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

Advanced safety

In addition to versatility, Rizon trucks incorporate advanced passive and active safety systems to help safeguard drivers, passengers, and the communities in which they operate. Drivers can feel even more secure in stop-and-go traffic and congested urban areas with Daimler Truck’s safety technology such as Active Brake Assist and Active Side Guard Assist.

Charging options

Rizon trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant.

Optimized for cold weather operations

One important aspect of operating EVs in Canada is cold-weather performance. Rizon trucks feature an electric preconditioning function that brings the batteries to the ideal temperature before operation using power from the grid.

This feature enables vehicles to operate with improved performance in cold weather.

Furthermore, they come equipped with heated features for driver comfort, including a heated seat, steering wheel, and windshield.

OEM quality

Leveraging Daimler Truck’s expertise in designing and building commercial vehicles, Rizon is built on the knowledge that comes from over 8 million kilometers of electric driving. Boasting proprietary connectivity services from RIZONCONNECT, a fully integrated active safety system, and the best warranty in the segment, and financing from Daimler Truck Financial Services, Rizon’s connection to the Daimler Truck portfolio is strong.

Rizon trucks at a glance

Rizon is Daimler Truck’s ninth, and newest, brand and represents its dedication to zero-emission transportation. The brand and its trucks were announced to the public for the first time during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in May of 2023, in Anaheim, California, and are currently in operation for customers on American streets.

Rizon trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems: DC Fast Charging (via CCS1 connector), and less expensive Level 2 AC Charging (via J1772 connector). This flexibility means customers can expect to charge their truck today while being ready for DC Fast chargers in the future.

*As of October 2023 under standard testing conditions with 50% payload. The range may vary based on environment, conditions, battery health/charge level, recuperation usage, road traffic/profile, and style of driving.

