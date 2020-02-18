Daimler Trucks: E-Mobility Group starts global initiative for electric-truck charging infrastructure

Daimler Trucks is pioneer of electric mobility: on the one hand, with electric trucks in worldwide customer use, and on the other hand, with a holistic ecosystem including consulting and infrastructure services for electric-truck customers. As an additional step, the E-Mobility Group of Daimler Trucks & Buses is now launching a worldwide initiative to establish a charging infrastructure for battery-electric trucks. The initial focus is on charging stations installed at the depots of truck customers.

Within the framework of the initiative, the E-Mobility Group is bringing together the main players – e-truck customers, power grid operators, energy suppliers, charging hardware manufacturers and charging software providers – thus promoting shared infrastructure solutions for truck customers within the network. The focus of activities is currently on the United States and Europe. Japan is the next market to follow. The first workshops have been taking place for some time now. The first joint pilot projects for setting up charging infrastructure at truck depots have also already been implemented or are in preparation.

The initiative is called “eTruck Charging Initiative” and is part of the E-Mobility Group’s holistic approach to provide truck customers with the best possible entry into e-mobility. The close dialog between the main players is also intended to speed up previously lengthy and complex planning and application processes for network connections. In addition, the participants are also concerned with aspects such as optimized load management of the electricity grid and sustainable electricity supply.

Suitable infrastructure offers for truck customers

Gesa Reimelt, Head of E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses: “We are taking an active role in driving forward the change towards battery-electric road transport – also beyond our e-trucks and consulting services. To this end, we are now setting the course for the development of the necessary infrastructure together with all those involved.”

“Through our intensive dialogue with customers, we are building up comprehensive expertise in all aspects of the power requirements and infrastructure needs of fleets. In the first step, we find out which power supply is available at a customer’s depot and which operating processes have an influence on power charging. With our newly launched ‘eTruck Charging Initiative,’ we are now translating these findings into suitable offers together. This includes, for example, supporting truck customers in the selection of the energy supplier and of the charging-station provider, as well as providing the appropriate charging software,” Reimelt continued.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler