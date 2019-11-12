Daimler Trucks: E-Mobility Group launches comprehensive ecosystem for entry into e-mobility

The E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses launches a holistic ecosystem for truck customers for the best possible entry into electric transportation logistics. This includes a comprehensive range of consulting services and the installation of suitable charging infrastructure. The modular range includes not only personal and individual consulting, but also digital applications that make it easier to get started with e-mobility. In a first step, the focus will be on the markets of Europe, North America and Japan. The consulting services are incrementally implemented with first customers.

Gesa Reimelt, Head of E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses: “As pioneers of e-mobility, our battery-electric trucks are already undergoing extensive practical trials around the world. Thanks to the close exchange with our customers, we understood early on the need to think far beyond the e-vehicle. That is why we offer an ecosystem tailored to the use case and needs of customers, including consulting and charging infrastructure solutions. This is how we want to provide our customers with the ideal entry into e-mobility.”

“eTruck Ready” app creates transparency for entry into e-mobility

At the start of the commercial vehicle IAA year 2020, Daimler Trucks will offer a free application with the “eTruck Ready” app, with which customers can determine, which operating profiles and routes are suitable for an e-truck. The smartphone app records the driving routes of a conventional vehicle: It captures speed, acceleration and altitude profile along the route. Important parameters such as the payload and the outside temperature can be added afterwards by fleet managers in an individual web portal. From this data, the program generates the respective range and expected power consumption of a suitable electric truck from the Daimler portfolio. This creates a realistic usage profile for customers.

Individual consulting: route, charging infrastructure and optimization of operations

The data calculated by the app form the basis for the customer consulting conducted by the expert team of the E-Mobility Group. The tailored consulting services include, for example, indications of possible route optimization for electric trucks and suitable charging infrastructure. If required, the experts can create an individual operating cost analysis and take into account, among other things, public funding opportunities. This way, customers can make a fact-based decision. Even during the operation of electric trucks, the consulting team supports customers in the preparation and optimization of operating procedures.

From installation to maintenance: tailor-made charging solutions for customers

The charging processes for electric fleet vehicles are a significant factor, which needs to be considered in the operational flow. Therefore, a special focus of the consulting lies on the development and installation of intelligent charging solutions. For this, Daimler Trucks offers an analysis of the depots in close cooperation with external partners. Step by step, the team of consultants then specifies, for example, the charging stations suitable for the individual use case and possible extensions for the necessary power supply. Important factors such as charging location and charging time are taken into account as well.

