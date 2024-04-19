Daimler Truck’s brand Rizon launches all-electric truck in Canada

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand is announcing the Canadian launch of its battery-electric Class 4-5 trucks

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand is announcing the Canadian launch of its battery-electric Class 4-5 trucks. The RIZON brand will be presented in Canada for the first time at Truck World in Toronto from April 18th to 20th and will be available to Canadian customers for the first time with preorders set to begin in June 2024. Rizon trucks first debuted in the U.S. in April 2023 at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, California, and are now operating on American streets for a diverse range of customers.

The Canadian government has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has established an incentive program to encourage fleets to electrify. Companies and municipalities are now exploring sustainable fleet options to address environmental concerns and operational efficiency. Rizon trucks will qualify for the Canadian government’s “Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-duty-Zero-Emission Vehicles” (iMHZEV) program, which has been effective since 2022.

“Canada is very advanced regarding green energy and infrastructure and is a natural next step for Rizon’s second market,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of RIZON Truck. “So, we are very happy to bring our zero-emission solution to Canadian customers. They are proven OEM trucks with the latest technology from Daimler Truck. RIZON is the best Class 4-5 fully electric truck money can buy.”

Rizon will offer four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L, and the e18M, with a versatile mix of configurations and options suitable for each customer’s unique requirements, ranging from 7,25 to 8,55 tons in gross vehicle weight (GVW).

