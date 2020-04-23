Daimler Trucks affiliate FUSO supports customers with extended vehicle warranty in current situation

In the current situation, Daimler Trucks affiliate FUSO extends their vehicle warranties to safeguard mobility for their customers in Europe. Two months of additional coverage will be supported by FUSO automatically for warranties expiring between the period of March 15th to May 15th, 2020. This program will be offered in all European markets.

Hartmut Schick, President and CEO of FUSO and Head of Daimler Trucks Asia, comments, “Our customers in the transportation industry are working tirelessly to distribute essential goods such as food and medical supplies. They rely on our products to keep the world moving when everything else has come to a standstill. Especially in these challenging times, we want to give them our fullest support and make a positive contribution to society.”

Trucks and buses are particularly important given the current situation. Right now commercial vehicles for transport and logistics must be available to ensure supply and disposal, as well as emergency services. Therefore it is crucial that our service centers remain in operation wherever possible. Wherever organizationally possible – and subject to respective legal and official requirements – FUSO pursues the clear goal of maintaining its service network across the world. At the same time, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of customers and employees at all service locations that remain open.

SOURCE: Daimler