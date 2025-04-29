Daimler Truck workshops pioneer new rating scheme to enhance commercial vehicle maintenance

New Maintenance Provision Rating Scheme (MPRS) introduces uniform standards for assessing quality and competency levels of workshops across the UK

The new Maintenance Provision Rating Scheme (MPRS), launched at the Commercial Vehicle Show to provide a standardised, tiered rating system for HGV workshops across the UK, has completed an 18-month pilot that included using Daimler Truck workshops as a benchmark for its scoring criteria of competency levels and facilities.

With an objective to raise industry standards for commercial vehicle maintenance, reduce MOT failures or prohibitions, and improve safety, reliability and compliance, the MPRS was jointly developed by Logistics UK, RHA, CPT, IRTE, SMMT, BVRLA, and NFDA, and is backed by the Office of the Traffic Commissioner, DVSA and DfT. Daimler Truck has been closely involved in the development of the MPRS and was proud to be a partner for the pilot.

The tiered ratings of Entry, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum help commercial vehicle operators make more informed decisions when deciding where to maintain their trucks.

Workshops participating in the MPRS will be able to show their commitment to excellence and boost their reputation to give them a competitive advantage. It will also encourage them to invest in training and improving their facilities to enhance their rating.

Amy Carter, Head of Product, Daimler Truck UK, commented: “As an OEM, Daimler Truck UK has welcomed being involved in the development of the MPRS as we believe it is important for the commercial vehicle industry to be setting new standards. It has needed a consistent, nationwide rating scheme for a long time.”

“We believe the MPRS will help raise the bar in aftersales and, in the longer term, we hope customers start asking workshops for their MPRS ratings and that dealers start promoting their own scores. Daimler Truck takes customer service and compliance very seriously and although we already assess the standards of our own dealer network regularly, the MPRS now provides a useful independent benchmark to prove that when a customer sends their fleet into our workshops, they’re being looked after by the highest standards,” continued Amy.

Daimler Truck UK will have MPRS ratings for every dealer in its network by the end of 2025.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck