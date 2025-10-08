Daimler Truck unit sales in Q3: 98,009 units

Group unit sales Q3 2025: 98,009 units (Q3 2024: 114,917 units)

Daimler Truck Group sold 98,009 trucks and buses in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: 114,917). The Trucks North America segment accounted for 30,225 units (Q3 2024: 49,346). Mercedes-Benz Trucks increased its unit sales to 39,290 units compared to the prior year (Q3 2024: 36,415). The segment Trucks Asia reported unit sales of 25,515 (Q3 2024: 27,721). Daimler Buses recorded unit sales of 6,443 units (Q3 2024: 6,698). Sales of battery electric vehicles increased to 1,833 units (Q3 2024: 666).

Unit Sales – Group and segment level

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation of the adjusted prior-year comparison is based on the new segment composition.

Unit Sales Q3/2025 Q3/2024 + / – Trucks North America 30,225 49,346 -39% Mercedes-Benz Trucks 39,290 36,415 +8% Trucks Asia 25,515 27,721 -8% Daimler Buses 6,443 6,698 -4% Daimler Truck Group* 98,009 114,917 -15% thereof battery-electric vehicles 1,833 666 +175%

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its Q3 disclosure on November 7th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the third quarter at Group and segment level.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck