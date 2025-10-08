Daimler Truck unit sales in Q3: 98,009 units

Daimler Truck Group sold 98,009 trucks and buses in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: 114,917). The Trucks North America segment accounted for 30,225 units (Q3 2024: 49,346). Mercedes-Benz Trucks increased its unit sales to 39,290 units compared to the prior year (Q3 2024: 36,415). The segment Trucks Asia reported unit sales of 25,515 (Q3 2024: 27,721). Daimler Buses recorded unit sales of 6,443 units (Q3 2024: 6,698). Sales of battery electric vehicles increased to 1,833 units (Q3 2024: 666).
Unit Sales – Group and segment level
As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation of the adjusted prior-year comparison is based on the new segment composition.
|Unit Sales
|Q3/2025
|Q3/2024
|+ / –
|Trucks North America
|30,225
|49,346
|-39%
|Mercedes-Benz Trucks
|39,290
|36,415
|+8%
|Trucks Asia
|25,515
|27,721
|-8%
|Daimler Buses
|6,443
|6,698
|-4%
|Daimler Truck Group*
|98,009
|114,917
|-15%
|thereof battery-electric vehicles
|1,833
|666
|+175%
*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.
At its Q3 disclosure on November 7th, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the third quarter at Group and segment level.
SOURCE: Daimler Truck