Daimler Truck: Supervisory Board appoints Karin Rådström until end of January 2029

Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG appoints Karin Rådström, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG, until 31 January 2029

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) reappointed Karin Rådström for five more years from the current end of her appointment until 31 January 2029. The present contract of Karin Rådström ends on 31 January 2024. As a member of the Board of Management, Karin Rådström is responsible for the Mercedes-Benz Trucks brand and the regions Europe and Latin America since 1 February 2021.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “Karin Rådström does an excellent job and has successfully developed Mercedes-Benz Trucks in a difficult environment. She has set new accents in developing the performance culture and particularly promotes customer orientation, empowerment and diversity. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and to jointly shaping sustainable transportation.”

Karin Rådström started her career at Scania in 2004 after completing her Master of Engineering in Industrial Management at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Since 2007, she has held various senior management positions within Scania’s sales and service organization before she joined Daimler Truck in early 2021.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck