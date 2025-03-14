Daimler Truck shares success: German employees receive 4,140 euros for the company’s achievements

Employees receive a profit-sharing bonus of 4,140 euros for the completed 2024 financial year

Daimler Truck achieved a solid group result in the 2024 financial year, driven by a very strong performance in North America and at Daimler Buses, while facing challenges in Europe and Asia. Eligible employees of Daimler Truck will benefit from this group result with a profit-sharing bonus of 4,140 euros for the completed financial year. Approximately 25,000 tariff employees in Germany are eligible for this bonus, which will be paid out with their April 2025 salary payment.

The profit-sharing bonus at Daimler Truck follows a calculation logic that the company management and the General Works Council agreed on. This model, which is also used for managers, ensures that all employee groups are rewarded in alignment with the company’s economic success. Daimler Truck employees have been receiving a profit-sharing bonus since 1997.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck