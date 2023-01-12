Daimler Truck reports expected strong group sales in 2022

Daimler Truck significantly increased its unit sales in 2022. With 520,291 vehicles, 14.2 % more trucks and buses were delivered than in the previous year, despite bottlenecks in the availability of components.
The Trucks North America segment significantly increased its unit sales by 15.2 % to 186,779 units, driven by a high product demand. The segment Mercedes-Benz also recorded a strong growth in unit sales to 166,369 units (+17.7 %). Trucks Asia increased its unit sales by 8.8 % compared to the previous year to 155,967 units. Daimler Buses recorded a strong sales result of 24,041 units (+28.3 %).
Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “We have concluded our first year as an independent company with an expected strong sales result underlining our strong market position. Despite the challenging macro-economic situation in 2022, all our segments could increase the sales of trucks and buses. This is a joint success of the entire Daimler Truck team”.
For the individual segments as well as the Daimler Truck Group as a whole, the unit sales are as follows:
|Unit Sales
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Trucks North America
|186,779
|162,156
|+15.2 %
|Mercedes-Benz
|166,369
|141,331
|+17.7 %
|Trucks Asia
|155,967
|143,411
|+8.8 %
|Daimler Buses
|24,041
|18,736
|+28.3 %
|Daimler Truck Group*
|520,291
|455,445
|+14.2 %
*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.
At its virtual Annual Results Conference on March 10, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the fiscal year 2022 at Group and segment level and present its forecast for the current fiscal year 2023.
SOURCE: Daimler Truck