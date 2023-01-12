Daimler Truck reports expected strong group sales in 2022

Daimler Truck Group units sales in 2022 increased significantly by 14.2 % compared to the previous year to 520,291 units (2021: 455,445 units)

Daimler Truck significantly increased its unit sales in 2022. With 520,291 vehicles, 14.2 % more trucks and buses were delivered than in the previous year, despite bottlenecks in the availability of components.

The Trucks North America segment significantly increased its unit sales by 15.2 % to 186,779 units, driven by a high product demand. The segment Mercedes-Benz also recorded a strong growth in unit sales to 166,369 units (+17.7 %). Trucks Asia increased its unit sales by 8.8 % compared to the previous year to 155,967 units. Daimler Buses recorded a strong sales result of 24,041 units (+28.3 %).

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “We have concluded our first year as an independent company with an expected strong sales result underlining our strong market position. Despite the challenging macro-economic situation in 2022, all our segments could increase the sales of trucks and buses. This is a joint success of the entire Daimler Truck team”.

For the individual segments as well as the Daimler Truck Group as a whole, the unit sales are as follows:

Unit Sales 2022 2021 Change Trucks North America 186,779 162,156 +15.2 % Mercedes-Benz 166,369 141,331 +17.7 % Trucks Asia 155,967 143,411 +8.8 % Daimler Buses 24,041 18,736 +28.3 % Daimler Truck Group* 520,291 455,445 +14.2 %

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its virtual Annual Results Conference on March 10, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the fiscal year 2022 at Group and segment level and present its forecast for the current fiscal year 2023.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck