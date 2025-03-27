Daimler Truck plans to build Europe’s largest semi-public charging network

Daimler Truck plans new charging network under the TruckCharge brand

For the fastest possible ramp-up of locally climate-neutral road freight transport with battery-electric trucks, the charging infrastructure is one of the pivotal points. However, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in this area. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association ACEA states that around 35,000 fast charging points with an output of 800 kW and more are required to achieve the EU’s CO2 reduction targets by 2030 – currently there fewer than 1,000 charging points for heavy commercial vehicles throughout Europe, which also have too little charging capacity. To at least partially compensate for the existing deficit, Daimler Truck has now developed a concept for its own semi-public charging network. The network is set to include over 3,000 fast charging points in Europe by 2030, making it the largest in Europe.

The new semi-public charging solution for electric trucks will enable Daimler Truck’s TruckCharge customers to open their charging infrastructure for external, paid use. As part of the semi-public charging network, depot owners can make their own charging stations available at times when they do not need them – helping to ensure a more comprehensive charging network for electric trucks. Daimler Truck aims to launch the semi-public charging network in the third quarter of 2025.

TruckCharge’s semi-public network is intended to complement the existing public charging network, operated by Milence among others. Milence was founded in July 2022 as a joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP and the Volvo Group and has set itself the goal of setting up and operating 1,700 high-performance public charging points in Europe by 2027.

Martin Hink, Head of eMobility/H2 Business Solutions at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “With our TruckCharge concept for semi-public charging, we are aiming to close a large gap in the charging infrastructure for trucks. With more than 1,000 dealers in Europe alone, we have the best prerequisites to quickly build up our own network. In parallel, we will offer our customers a complete solution enabling them to join the network. On the one hand, the idea is to help our customers to make their own charging infrastructure more profitable as this can be better utilized. On the other hand, we want to offer operators of electric trucks additional, attractive options for charging their vehicles.”

TruckCharge network idea brings together supply and demand for semi-public charging

TruckCharge assumes the role of intermediary between site operators and fleet operators and creates the opportunity for planning, booking, reservation and payment processes. The site operators who make their own charging stations available can generate additional revenue from semi-public charging. This enables them to amortize their investments in the charging infrastructure more quickly. Fleet operators, who use the charging options, benefit from a cost advantage compared to public charging facilities, a larger network is available to them, and they can reserve charging stations in advance.

Daimler Truck expands in parallel charging at public stations in Europe

For charging at public stations such as Milence locations, Daimler Truck customers can continue to use the proven Mercedes ServiceCard charging card, which provides access to UTA Edenred’s rapidly growing public charging network in 28 European countries. This is already available to customers in Germany, Austria and France. Over the course of the year, charging at public stations in the UTA Edenred network will also be made available to customers in other European markets.

TruckCharge bundles several e-infrastructure offers from Daimler Truck

Under the brand TruckCharge, Daimler Truck is bringing together all its existing and future offerings relating to e-infrastructure and the charging of electric trucks, i.e. consulting, infrastructure, and operations. Daimler Truck offers customers a cost-effective overall package running from energy generation to vehicle operation, so that they can make full use of the potential of electrification. TruckCharge is aimed at truck fleet operators as well as industrial enterprises with their own or externally operated truck fleet. Since vehicles from different manufacturers are generally used, TruckCharge is available regardless of the truck brand.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck