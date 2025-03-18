Daimler Truck North America selects Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 Neutral at Stop technology for Freightliner and Western Star trucks

Allison Transmission today announced that Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) has standardized Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 Neutral at Stop technology for Freightliner and Western Star trucks

Allison Transmission today announced that Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) has standardized Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 Neutral at Stop technology for Freightliner and Western Star trucks. This feature is exclusively available on trucks equipped with Allison transmissions. Neutral at Stop, designed to reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions by reducing or eliminating the load on the engine when the vehicle is stopped, will be added to Freightliner M2 106 Plus,108SD Plus, 114SD Plus and EconicSD, as well as Western Star 47X and 49X models.

“By offering the Allison’s Neutral at Stop technology in our trucks, we will support fleets in their efforts to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” said Mary Aufdemberg, general manager of Daimler Truck North America LLC. “The functionality will particularly benefit our customers that operate in demanding duty-cycles that have frequent stop-start needs.”

Neutral at Stop reduces unnecessary fuel consumption when vehicles are idle. By minimizing or eliminating engine load at stops, this feature conserves fuel that would otherwise be wasted. Whether vehicles are in traffic or at a red light, Neutral at Stop ensures that fuel is used strictly for movement, not for idling, thereby enhancing overall fuel efficiency.

“Allison is committed to delivering solutions for fleets that improve fuel economy and reduce emissions without sacrificing performance,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We’re pleased to partner with DTNA to make this innovative solution, a standard offering for their customers.”

The Neutral at Stop feature is available as part of Allison’s FuelSense 2.0 technology suite, which uses a unique set of software and electronic controls to deliver quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6%, all while maintaining the traditional Allison advantages of quality, reliability, durability and productivity.

SOURCE: Allison Transmission