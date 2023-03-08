Daimler Truck North America makes appearance at South by Southwest®

The nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), will participate in the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas to showcase their latest truck innovations and to provide insights into the future of commercial transportation

The nation’s largest manufacturer of Class 6-8 commercial vehicles, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), will participate in the annual South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas to showcase their latest truck innovations and to provide insights into the future of commercial transportation.

On March 12, the company will launch a program in collaboration with the Capital Factory, located at the Voltron room of the downtown OMNI Hotel. The program will focus on future transportation and include discussions with experts from various industries. DTNA’s head of eMobility, Rakesh Aneja, will explain why he believes we are at the tipping point of electrification in the trucking market and Suman Narayanan, lead engineer of DNTA’s autonomous trucking program and other experts, will discuss why trucks might become the biggest IoT devices available. The events will feature networking opportunities over meals, as well as happy hours following the main programs. A detailed agenda of all activity can be found at https://house.capitalfactory.com/schedule/moving-at-the-speed-of-right.

From March 11-13, DTNA will additionally display some of their latest and most advanced products at an outdoor venue at Red River & 5th Street. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the L4 autonomous-ready, Freightliner Cascadia, and discuss the progress for autonomous trucks with experts from Torc Robotics. Visitors can learn more about the battery electric, Freightliner eCascadia, the electric semi-truck, which has been in series production since last year. DTNA’s experts will highlight the technology that goes into each vehicle and answer questions related to truck development, design and sustainability. A virtual reality experience will show how DTNA is leveraging immersive technology in different areas of the business, and an installation will allow attendees to move a semi-truck with their minds. Scheduled activities can be found at https://schedule.sxsw.com/2023/brands/2940.

On March 14, Dr. Andreas Juretzka, electric mobility group product owner for DTNA, will be on stage at the SXSW® Conference for a discussion on the topic “Electric Trucks: The Future of Transportation.” The event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Room 5ABC, and provide insights into the role transportation plays in our lives, the development of DTNA’s first battery-electric heavy-duty truck, and the journey to the future of electric transportation.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America