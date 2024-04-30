Daimler Truck North America expands electric vehicle use for logistics decarbonization

As one of the largest truck manufacturers in the U.S., Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) is expanding the use of electric trucks for logistics operations across multiple business units and regions, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico to transport components to manufacturing plants and parts distribution centers (PDCs)

DTNA started integrating Freightliner eCascadia battery electric semi-trucks, which were launched in 2022, into their logistics operation in the Pacific Northwest in December 2023, as well as Daimler Truck Mexico’s truck manufacturing plant in Santiago in January 2024. For short-haul operations, DTNA will begin using its Freightliner eM2 electric box trucks that were introduced to customers last year.

DTNA follows a comprehensive strategy to expand the electrification within its own regional logistics networks, serving its manufacturing plants and PDCs within a 250-mile radius strategically aligned with its supplier landscape. Operating within these networks enables DTNA to fully utilize truck capacity and optimize multi-stop schedules, unlocking logistics efficiency. This approach allows precise planning of transportation routes and charging points. DTNA leverages existing charging infrastructure, such as “Electric Island”, the nation’s first-of-its-kind public charging station in Portland, Oregon, designed specifically for commercial vehicles, and plans to use future infrastructure, including facilities like Duke Energy’s Mount Holly Microgrid Center in the Carolinas and Michigan’s Mobility Charging Hub. In addition, the company supports its strategic partners in their overall electrification journey by offering Detroit eConsulting services, including the implementation of depot charging at their facilities, further augmenting charging opportunities and ensuring the scalability of DTNA’s logistics operations.

Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA comments: “Our commitment to sustainability extends across our entire value chain. As we witness the adoption of electric vehicles, such as our Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 trucks, within our logistics network, we are not only driving sustainability but also laying the groundwork for adaptable and robust electric logistics solutions.”

Sustainability is an integral part of DTNA’s core business. Recognizing the importance of understanding environmental impacts from production to disposal, the company conducts life cycle carbon assessments for all of its activities. DTNA is committed to promoting environmentally friendly products and production methods, as well as a sustainable supply chain.

In line with its sustainability goals, DTNA aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all new products and services from direct suppliers in Europe, the United States, and Japan by 2039. As early as 2020, the Portland Truck Manufacturing Plant, where the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2 are built, achieved CO₂-neutral production by reducing energy consumption and offsetting on-site emissions. DTNA also plans to achieve CO₂-neutral production at all of its remaining truck manufacturing plants by 2025. Recognizing the growing importance of product manufacturing emissions within the electric product lifecycle, DTNA is implementing sustainable supply chain measures and views suppliers as partners in its sustainability journey. In addition, DTNA is proactively developing solutions to optimize the entire lifecycle of the batteries used in its electric trucks. This includes strategies such as remanufacturing, repurposing, and end-of-life recycling.

The integration of electric vehicles into DTNA’s logistics network exemplifies the company’s commitment to real-world sustainability initiatives. By implementing such measures, DTNA solidifies its position as a leader in sustainable operations and demonstrates its belief that environmental responsibility is not only good for business, but essential for the future.

