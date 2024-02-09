Daimler Truck North America delivers first electric Freightliner eCascadias to state of New Mexico for Goodwill Industries

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) today announced that it has delivered two battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias manufactured in Portland, Oregon, to customer, Goodwill Industries of New Mexico (GINM), a local nonprofit organization with a mission to provide skills training, job development, and social services to New Mexico residents

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) today announced that it has delivered two battery-electric Freightliner eCascadias manufactured in Portland, Oregon, to customer, Goodwill Industries of New Mexico (GINM), a local nonprofit organization with a mission to provide skills training, job development, and social services to New Mexico residents.

This week, state government officials including Governor Michelle Grisham, alongside GINM representatives, unveiled the eCascadias with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and press conference. These electric Class 8 tractors will join GINM’s fleet of trucks in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and represent the first zero-emission, heavy-duty tractors added to their fleet and the first eCascadias operating in the state.

“Delivering the first electric Freightliner eCascadias to Goodwill Industries of New Mexico marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote sustainable transportation solutions across the nation and support organizations with strong community impact,” said David Carson, SVP sales and marketing at DTNA. “This partnership solidifies our commitment to driving innovation and environmental stewardship while enabling organizations like Goodwill to fulfill their mission of serving their local communities.”

Since the early 1900s, Goodwill has been recycling, repairing, and reselling donated items. The transition to battery-electric eCascadias further helps the organization achieve its sustainability goals by reducing their environmental footprint. GINM already claims to keep over a hundred million pounds of unwanted items out of New Mexico’s landfills each year.

GINM partnered with New Mexico’s Environment Department (NMED) to apply for a grant through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA), which covered 45% of the vehicles’ initial purchase price. The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Wagner Equipment installed accompanying electric infrastructure, including the transformers, and charging station.

“Environmental sustainability has long been part of the mission of our organization,” remarked Shauna Kastle, CEO and President of Goodwill Industries of New Mexico. “Our investment in electric semi-tractors underscores our commitment to our community and state to be environmentally responsible.”

Since the start of production in 2022, the battery-electric Freightliner eCascadia has been delivered to over 50 fleets in North America and covered more than 4 million electric miles in real-world customer applications. eCascadias are designed to provide optimal productivity for fleets looking to make a change to efficient, zero-emission commercial vehicles.

The eCascadia offers various battery and drive axle configurations, delivering a typical range of 155, 220 or 230 miles, depending on the specifications. Recharging takes as little as 90 minutes to reach 80 percent capacity. Developed in-house and fully integrated, the Detroit ePowertrain prioritizes power, efficiency, and reliability. For enhanced safety on the road, the eCascadia also comes standard with the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems, including Active Brake Assist 5.