Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) is able to accept orders for both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and zero-emission vehicles nationwide. This approach will allow DTNA to address market realities and customer needs.

DTNA will continue investing in its ICE products to support the growing demand for cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles. At the same time, DTNA will continue to align its business with its obligations under state and federal laws.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck North America