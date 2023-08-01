Daimler Truck keeps going strong in Q2 2023

Group continues growth and further improves profitability

Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) continued its path for sustainable growth and profitability, reporting strong second quarter and half-year 2023 results. After the Group just recently shared its upgraded full-year guidance, today’s Q2 disclosure is another proof for the positive momentum since Daimler Truck started its mission as an independent company. In the second quarter of 2023, worldwide unit sales of the Group increased by 9% versus the prior-year quarter, selling in total 131,888 units (Q2 2022: 120,961).

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck: “Just a few weeks ago we raised our guidance for 2023, confirmed our ambitions for 2025 and announced an even more ambitious profitability plan for 2030. Today, our strong figures for the first half of this year underscore our positive momentum: Daimler Truck keeps going strong. Our entire team is determined to make 2023 another record year – for the benefit of our customers, our shareholders and our employees.”

Supported by strong unit sales, a robust net pricing and an improvement of the aftersales business, the Group’s revenue rose significantly by 15% to €13.9 billion (Q2 2022: €12.1 billion). Adjusted Group EBIT increased significantly by 41% to €1,428 million in the reporting period (Q2 2022: €1,010 million). In the Industrial Business (IB), adjusted EBIT of €1,363 million was significantly higher (+45%) than in the same period of the previous year (Q2 2022: €940 million). At €1,004 million, net profit was slightly above prior-year’s quarter of €946 million. With €382 million, free cash flow of the Industrial Business was significantly above previous year (Q2 2022: minus €756 million). With 10.3% adjusted ROS of the Industrial Business, Daimler Truck marks its first double-digit profitability (Q2 2022: 8.0%). Earnings per share amounted to €1.11 (Q2 2022: €1.12).

Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck: “We’ve recorded a strong business performance in the second quarter of 2023 and exceeded market expectations. Daimler Truck achieved a record adjusted return on sales in the Industrial Business of more than 10 percent for the first time – this is an important milestone proving our commitment to uplift profitability.”

Key Figures – Group and Segments

Group Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- Unit Sales 131,888 120,961 9% 257,060 230,247 12% Revenue* 13,880 12,104 15% 27,080 22,655 20% EBIT (adjusted)* 1,428 1,010 41% 2,590 1,661 56% ROS (adjusted, IB)** 10.3 8.0 – 9.6 7.0 – Free Cash Flow (IB)* 382 -756 – 549 -683 – Incoming Orders 96,936 111,412 -13% 219,871 250,133 -12% Earnings per share (EPS) in € 1.11 1.12 -1% 2.01 1.43 41%

Trucks North America Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- Unit Sales 50,618 44,124 15% 99,509 87,601 14% Revenue* 5,971 5,150 16% 11,778 9,733 21% EBIT (adjusted)* 783 523 50% 1,458 909 60% ROS (adjusted)** 13.1 10.2 – 12.4 9.3 –

Mercedes-Benz Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- Unit Sales 39,236 38,812 1% 73,728 72,575 2% Revenue* 5,553 4,880 14% 10,543 9,185 15% EBIT (adjusted)* 544 512 6% 984 853 15% ROS (adjusted)** 9.8 10.5 – 9.3 9.3 –

Trucks Asia Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- Unit Sales 40,097 36,704 9% 80,307 66,697 20% Revenue* 1,687 1,546 9% 3,447 2,967 16% EBIT (adjusted)* 90 30 203% 171 61 181% ROS (adjusted)** 5.4 1.9 – 5.0 2.0 –

Daimler Buses Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- Unit Sales 6,181 5,075 22% 11,751 8,657 36% Revenue* 978 873 12% 1,928 1,499 29% EBIT (adjusted)* 33 -10 – 42 -55 – ROS (adjusted)** 3.4 -1.2 – 2.2 -3.7 –

Financial Services Q2 2023 Q2 2022 +/- HY 2023 HY 2022 +/- New Business 2,507 2,364 6% 4,907 3,932 25% Revenue* 632 398 59% 1,244 707 76% EBIT (adjusted)* 65 71 -8% 116 117 -1% Return on equity (adjusted)** 11.4 15.1 – 10.3 13.3 –

*in millions of €

**in percent

Outlook 2023

Daimler Truck just recently updated its overall guidance for the 2023 financial year for the Group level and all segments of the Industrial Business: The adjusted ROS guidance for the Industrial Business for 2023 increased to a range of 8.5-10% (previously: 7.5-9%). The adjusted ROS guidance for Trucks North America was lifted to the range of 11-13% (previously: 10-12%). For Mercedes-Benz, the Group now expects an adjusted ROS between 8-10% (previously: 7-9%). Trucks Asia is now expected to reach an adjusted ROS between 4-6% (previously: 3-5%). For Daimler Buses the adjusted ROS target corridor was raised to between 3-5% (previously: 2-4%).

Additional information and documents such as the Interim Report, Factbook as well as a detailed Q2 2023 disclosure on Daimler Truck’s five reporting segments are available online in Daimler Truck’s investor relations section:

Daimler Truck Holding AG is listed in Germany’s stock market index DAX. Daimler Truck Holding AG shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

