Daimler Truck Financial Services starts project to set up business in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia

The 3-country organization will be located in the region and will provide dedicated financial and insurance services for truck and bus dealers and customers of Daimler Truck. Business operations are planned to commence early 2025

Daimler Truck Financial Services, one of the world’s leading financial service provider for commercial vehicle, is expanding into new markets and intends to build a business cluster in Central Eastern Europe. The company launches a project to setup business in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia. Daimler Truck Financial Services plans to start business in the three countries in the first quarter of 2025. The company is currently doing business in 16 countries worldwide.

“We have built one of the world’s largest captives for commercial vehicles in the last two years and are now expanding our business to further promising markets” said Stephan Unger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG for Financial Services, and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services. “In addition to new markets like Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia, we see further growth opportunities in our established countries by expanding our business with new finance products and service solutions completing the existing financing, leasing and insurance business.”

Bernd Barth, Head of Daimler Truck Financial Services Europe and South America: “With the planned cluster in Central Eastern Europe, we will be able to offer our truck and bus customers tailor-made financial services in 11 major European commercial vehicle markets”.

Daimler Truck Financial Services supports the sale of Daimler trucks and buses with leasing, financing and insurance and support customers in the shift to sustainable transportation with new service solutions for charging, e-infrastructure or battery leasing. Other business opportunities are in fleet management, the rental business or from the integration of connectivity services.

At Daimler Truck Financial Services, the organization, product development, sales systems and processes concentrate entirely on commercial vehicle customers and form an integral part of Daimler Truck to support group sales. Daimler Truck Financial Services started business in December 2021 in Australia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, and the USA and is today present in 16 markets with around 1900 employees and a global portfolio of 25,4 billion euro.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck