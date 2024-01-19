Daimler Truck Financial Services starts cooperation with Raiffeisen Leasing in Romania

Truck and Bus customers in Romania can access full range of financing solutions

Daimler Truck Financial Services launches a partnership with Raiffeisen Leasing, a financial service provider in Romania offering financing and leasing to Romanian truck and bus customers.

The first product is a four-year full-service financing offer for the Mercedes-Benz Actros L including maintenance and wear parts and will be offered by authorized Mercedes-Benz Trucks partners. Bernd Barth, Head of Daimler Truck Financial Services Europe and South America: “With Romania, we are now active in nine major European countries offering our truck and bus customers integrated financial services.”

Romania is the fastest growing and 6th biggest heavy truck market in Europe with great potential in Eastern Europe. Since 1994, demand has increased 4.1% year-on-year. Daimler Truck Financial Services already announced to start a project to establish business in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia. The captive will then be able to offer truck and bus customers financial services in 12 major European commercial vehicle markets in 2025.

The shift to sustainable transportation will offer further growth potential for Daimler Truck Financial Services with new service solutions for charging or e-infrastructure. Other future business opportunities will open up in fleet management or from the integration of connectivity services.

Daimler Truck Financial Services manages a global contract volume of more than 27 billion Euro (end of Q3 2023).

SOURCE: Daimler Truck