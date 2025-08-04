Daimler Truck Financial Services launches operations in Poland

Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) continues its international growth course by launching financing operations in Poland. With its market entry, DTFS now offers integrated leasing, financing, and service solutions for trucks and buses from Daimler Truck AG in this Eastern European market. Expansion into the Czech Republic and Slovakia is planned for later this year. By the end of 2025, DTFS intends to be active in a total of 21 markets worldwide.

“With our launch in Poland, we are strengthening our presence in one of Europe’s key growth markets. Our goal is to support the sales of Daimler Truck and to provide our customers with comprehensive solutions that go far beyond traditional financing,” says Stephan Unger, CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services.

Magdalena Konarska, Managing Director of DTFS Central Eastern Europe, adds: “We are delighted to now be able to offer our Polish truck and bus customers integrated and flexible financing solutions, in close cooperation with Daimler Truck Polska – tailored to the requirements of the commercial vehicle sector in a dynamic market environment.”

The markets of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia play a vital role in the commercial vehicle business in Europe. As dynamically growing regions with rising transportation and logistics needs, they present DTFS with significant opportunities to expand its market presence and support customers with integrated solutions.

DTFS is thus evolving from a pure financial services provider to a full-service partner for commercial vehicles. In addition to leasing and financing, the portfolio also includes insurance, rental offerings, charging infrastructure, and its own payment solution. Customers can flexibly combine these services at fixed monthly rates – a model already available in many markets worldwide.

With the addition of Poland, Daimler Truck Financial Services is now active in 19 countries worldwide. As of mid-2025, the company’s contract volume for leasing, financing, and insurance amounted to around 30 billion euros.

