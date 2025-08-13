Daimler Truck Financial Services launches eService Leasing in Germany

As of August 11, 2025, Daimler Truck Financial Services Germany (DTFSD) will expand its product portfolio with the new eService Leasing. The offer is aimed at customers who wish to integrate electric trucks into their fleets. The goal is to simplify entry into e-mobility through a bundled package of financial services, service contract and further optional services.

Product components and scope of services

The eService Leasing is based on a mileage-based leasing model with secured residual value and additionally includes the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Complete service contract, including Mercedes-Benz Trucks Uptime. The eService Leasing is complemented by a modular product package that includes various optional services from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Financial Services:

Greenhouse gas reduction rate and CO2 compensation: By means of annual CO2 certificates, operators of electric trucks can generate additional revenue.

eConsulting: Individual consulting on integrating electric trucks into daily operations, including route and infrastructure planning, profitability analyses and funding advice.

Advance financing of subsidies: The option exists to include government subsidies in the financing, reducing installments even before the funds are paid out.

GAP insurance: In the event of damage, the DTFSD-GAP SAFE insurance covers the gap between the current value and the outstanding debt.

Charging card: The Daimler Truck charging card enables brand-independent charging of electric trucks at over 900,000 charging points in 28 European countries.

Charging infrastructure hire purchase: Financing of charging hardware and installation costs is possible with terms of 12 to 60 months.

Flexible entry options with eMiet & eLease

In addition to the classic leasing model, DTFSD offers a flexible solution in cooperation with Mercedes-Benz CharterWay: Companies can also rent an electric truck for shorter periods and switch between an electric truck and a diesel truck at any time during the rental period. This provides an opportunity to test the practical use of electric trucks within their own operations before making a long-term decision. After a minimum rental period of 24 months, customers can either switch to a used vehicle lease or a hire purchase agreement.

Sales support at launch

“The eService Leasing conveniently combines the essential product options within the Daimler Truck ecosystem for our customers,” says Stefan Seitz, Product Management & Sales Support DTFS Germany.

The market launch will be accompanied by a targeted roll-out of the product in August 2025. In addition, information materials and consultation will be available at dealerships to provide customers with comprehensive information.

“We are creating a structured offering that comprehensively addresses the key requirements of our customers in the field of e-mobility. The combination of predictable costs, technological progress and consulting offers a reliable foundation for transitioning to electric drive systems,” explains Christian Seidlitz, DTFSD Chief Sales Officer.

With the new product, DTFSD further expands its range of services for the transport sector and supports companies on their way to an e-mobility-oriented fleet.

SOURCE: Daimler