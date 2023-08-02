Daimler Truck: E-trucks on the Swabian Alb: Test engineers testing the eActros 600 for long-distance haulage

Mercedes-Benz Trucks engineers are currently testing prototypes of the battery-electric eActros 600 on the test site of the former military training ground in Münsingen and on public roads in the vicinity

The varied topography on the Swabian Alb is particularly suitable for testing the electric truck – both as a semitrailer tractor and as a rigid variant – under various conditions. For tests around the acoustics of the eActros 600, the engineers relied on the tried-and-tested acoustics test track in Münsingen, which offers an ideal test environment due to its quiet location.

The eActros 600 is expected to be ready for series production in 2024 and will have a range of around 500 km without intermediate charging. The world premiere of the electric long-distance truck will take place on October 10 of this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck