Daimler Truck, DHL and hylane form partnership for fully electric trucks

DHL obtains 30 Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 through commercial vehicle rental provider hylane

The commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck, logistics provider DHL Group and commercial vehicle rental provider hylane GmbH today signed a cooperation agreement in the field of fully electric trucks at the “transport logistic” trade fair in Munich. The partnership stipulates that DHL will obtain 30 electric trucks of the type Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 through hylane’s “Transport as a Service model.” This means DHL will not purchase the vehicles; instead, hylane will bill DHL based on the actual kilometers driven. The electric trucks are set to be used in the Post & Parcel Germany division for transport between parcel centers. The trucks are expected to be delivered by the end of the second quarter of 2026. For hylane, the addition of 30 eActros 600 trucks marks a targeted expansion of its existing portfolio, which has so far focused on fuel cell electric trucks. For the three partners, this also represents the largest contract for electric trucks in Germany this year.

Marc Hitschfeld, Chief Operations Officer of the Post & Parcel Germany division of DHL Group, says: “We are very pleased with the partnership with hylane and Daimler Truck. This solution provides us with the necessary flexibility to significantly expand our transport fleet with a substantial number of fully electric trucks without a long lead time. This underscores our commitment to advancing e-mobility in the transport sector and taking further steps toward zero-emission logistics.”

Christian Wilz, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Trucks & FUSO at Daimler Truck Germany: “With the eActros 600, we are bringing a powerful and highly efficient electric truck to the road, specifically designed for the demands of long-distance transport and which can already be operated economically today. We are very pleased with the close partnership with hylane and DHL, as well as the order for 30 vehicles. This is an impressive vote of confidence in our technology – and a clear commitment to change. Together, we are making an important contribution to the electrification of long-distance transport, which is responsible for about two-thirds of CO₂ emissions in European road freight transport.”

Dr. Sara Schiffer, Managing Director of hylane: “The addition of battery-electric trucks to our fleet is an important milestone in the expansion of hylane, allowing us to support our customers even more comprehensively in decarbonizing their transport. As a technology-open provider, we consciously focus on battery and hydrogen-powered trucks to offer the best solution depending on the application. Implementing this step together with Daimler Truck as a leading vehicle manufacturer and DHL as the first user of the trucks is particularly valuable for us and a great start into the new business field.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck