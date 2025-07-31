Daimler Truck delivers strong performance in Q2

Strong Group performance in Q2 despite continuous macroeconomic uncertainty

Amidst a second quarter marked by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties particularly in the North American market, Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) continued its trajectory towards becoming a stronger company. On Group level, Daimler Truck reported strong profitability. The adjusted return on sales (ROS) in the Industrial Business (IB) remained unchanged at 9.3% compared to previous year’s Q2 driven by steadfast performances across all four industrial segments. Despite 20% lower unit sales, Trucks North America reported a strong adjusted ROS of 12.9% (Q2 2024: 14.6%). Mercedes-Benz Trucks improved profitability to 5.9% (Q2 2024: 3.1%). Daimler Buses achieved a strong adjusted ROS of 10.0% (Q2 2024: 9.2%), and Trucks Asia increased its profit margin to 5.4% (Q2 2024: 4.9%).

Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck: “In the first half of 2025, we again demonstrated a strong performance. While Trucks North America achieved remarkable results in a challenging market, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Daimler Buses and Trucks Asia all increased their profitability versus the previous year. For the second half of the year, we continue to focus on navigating the dynamics and uncertainties.”

With €11.8 billion, the IB revenue was slightly below the previous year’s second quarter (Q2 2024: €12.5 billion). Revenue development was particularly impacted by lower unit sales at Group level. Adjusted Group EBIT in the reporting period was €1.12 billion (Q2 2024: €1.17 billion). Free cash flow (FCF) of the IB was €20 million (Q2 2024: minus €285 million). Earnings per share in Q2 amounted to €0.36 (Q2 2024: €0.93).

The Group’s sales in Q2 totaled 106,715 units (Q2 2024: 112,195). Group unit sales of battery-electric trucks and buses (ZEVs) significantly increased to 1,232 units (Q2 2024: 648). Overall incoming orders totaled 88,241 units for the Group (Q2 2024: 92,569), reflecting continuous market uncertainty resulting in low order intakes in North America, while Mercedes-Benz Trucks recorded significantly increased orders.

Outlook 2025 updated

Due to the continued market uncertainty in North America, the full-year guidance for the North American Class 8 (heavy-duty) market is adjusted to 250,000 to 280,000 (previously 260,000 to 290,000 units). Along with the updated market guidance, the unit sales volume for Trucks North America is now expected to be between 135,000 to 155,000 units (previously 155,000 to 175,000 units). As a result of the lower unit sales expectation, the adj. ROS of Trucks North America for the full year is now forecasted to range between 10% and 12% (previously 11% to 13%).

For all other segments, the full-year guidance for 2025 remains unchanged.

Following the adjusted guidance for Trucks North America, adj. EBIT on Group level is now expected to range between €3.6 billion and €4.1 billion. For the Industrial Business, unit sales are now forecasted between 410,000 to 440,000 units (previously 430,000 to 460,000 units). Revenue (IB) is expected to range between €44 billion to €47 billion (previously €48 – €51 bn), and adj. ROS between 7% to 9% (previously 8% – 10%). Free cash flow (IB) is now forecasted to range between €1.5 to €2 billion.

Eva Scherer, CFO of Daimler Truck: “After a strong first half in North America, recent months have shown a clear slowdown in order levels, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty. In response, we have adjusted our capacity and lowered our market guidance and volume outlook accordingly. Despite significantly lower volumes, we expect to achieve 10 to 12% profitability for 2025 in Trucks North America, highlighting the resilience of our business. With all other segments performing steadily, we remain committed to delivering another solid result in 2025, targeting an adjusted return on sales of 7 to 9% in our Industrial Business. At the same time, we are focused on strong cash generation through year-end. The launch of our new share buyback program in Q3 underscores our confidence in Daimler Truck’s continued performance.”

The updated guidance is based on the assumption that Daimler Truck will continue to operate under the current United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) framework and is subject to revision in case of changes in the tariff landscape or in the resulting macroeconomic conditions and further geopolitical developments.

Key Figures – Group and segments

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The adjusted prior-year comparison and the full-year guidance for 2025 are based on the new segment composition.

Group Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- Unit Sales 106,715 112,195 -5% 206,527 221,106 -7% Revenue (IB)* 11,767 12,496 -6% 23,325 24,977 -7% EBIT (adjusted)* 1,118 1,168 -4% 2,282 2,378 -4% ROS (adjusted, IB)** 9.3 9.3 – 9.4 9.3 – Free Cash Flow (IB)* 20 -285 – 53 928 -94% Incoming Orders 88,241 92,569 -5% 191,392 198,376 -4% Earnings per share (EPS) in € 0.36 0.93 -61% 1.35 1.92 -30%

Trucks North America Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- Unit Sales 38,580 48,246 -20% 77,572 94,475 -18% Revenue* 5,086 6,006 -15% 10,492 11,802 -11% EBIT (adjusted)* 657 875 -25% 1,434 1,600 -10% ROS (adjusted)** 12.9 14.6 – 13.7 13.6 –

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- Unit Sales 38,294 38,481 -0% 71,740 79,319 -10% Revenue* 4,826 4,932 -2% 9,235 10,132 -9% EBIT (adjusted)* 283 153 84% 521 570 -9% ROS (adjusted)** 5.9 3.1 – 5.6 5.6 –

Trucks Asia Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- Unit Sales 26,443 23,411 13% 51,215 44,851 14% Revenue* 1,187 1,147 3% 2,377 2,329 2% EBIT (adjusted)* 64 56 13% 128 111 15% ROS (adjusted)** 5.4 4.9 – 5.4 4.8 –

Daimler Buses Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- Unit Sales 7,027 6,674 5% 13,233 12,270 8% Revenue* 1,467 1,260 16% 2,802 2,430 15% EBIT (adjusted)* 147 116 27% 273 175 56% ROS (adjusted)** 10.0 9.2 – 9.7 7.2 –

Financial Services Q2 2025 Q2 2024 +/- HY 2025 HY 2024 +/- New Business* 2,521 2,985 -16% 4,803 5,760 -17% Revenue* 853 829 3% 1,744 1,610 8% EBIT (adjusted)* 23 12 94% 79 63 25% Return on equity (adjusted)** – – – 5.2 4.9 –

*in millions of €

**in percent

Additional information and documents such as the Interim Report, Factbook as well as a detailed Q2 2025 disclosure of Daimler Truck’s five reporting segments are available online in Daimler Truck’s investor relations section.

Daimler Truck Holding AG is listed in Germany’s stock market index DAX. Daimler Truck Holding AG shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

